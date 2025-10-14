A KEY route in and out of Lichfield will be closed for long-awaited road repairs.

Large sections of the A5127 Burton Road through Streethay are currently dotted with potholes.

Now repair work is set to begin with a week-long closure from the railway bridge over the A38 to the traffic lights at the A38 slip road.

A week-long closure will take place on 27th October to allow for “pre-surface dressing patching”.

Additional works are also scheduled to take place from 17th to 28th November when the road will also be shut.

Diversions will be in place during closure periods.