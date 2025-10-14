A LICHFIELD business has helped to raise £167,000 for charity.

Tippers joined EH Smith Builders Merchants, Friel Construction and M Lambe Construction for the inaugural Midlands Construction Charity Event at The Belfry.

More than 300 people attended to help raise money for charities including Acorns Children’s Hospice, St Giles Hospice, Tabor Living and the Christy Lambe Foundation.

Joe Tipper said:

“This event was about more than just celebrating construction – it was about demonstrating what can be achieved when independent businesses stand shoulder to shoulder.

“To raise £167,000 in our first year is a testament to the generosity of our industry and the strength of our community.”