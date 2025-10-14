A LOCAL business is offering sweet treats in return for a donation to charity.

The Rigid Kitchen Company, based in Shenstone, has opted to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now during October.

A spokesperson said:

“The initiative is especially close to our hearts, as a very dear friend of ours is currently undergoing treatment.

“We want to show our love and support for her by doing everything we can to make a difference.

“Throughout the month, we’ll be offering a selection of sweet treats in our showroom. Simply make a small donation to enjoy a treat and help us raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

“Every contribution, big or small, helps fund lifesaving research and provide care for those affected by breast cancer.”