WHITTINGTON residents are preparing to celebrate another Apple Day.

The village is the original home to two of the four known varieties of Staffordshire apple.

The John Downie crab apple came from Fisherwick Nurseries in around 1890, while the Whittington Hero variety was discovered growing wild in Whittington ten years ago.

The Apple Day celebrations will take place on the Bell Inn car park from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday (18th October), with people invited to bring any surplus apples to turn into fresh juice via a special press.

A spokesperson for Whittington and Fisherwick Environment group said:

“This promises to be a wonderful celebration of all things apple with this year’s bountiful harvest. “The centrepiece of the Apple Day celebrations is the village apple press. Everyone can participate in the process – just bring along some containers to take away the juice. Around 2.5kg of apples will produce about one litre of juice. “Juice produced at the event from local apples will also “be on sale at £4 per bottle, or £7 for two.”

Other activities will include produce on sale, entertainment from the Swans with Clogs On dance due and a face painter for youngsters.

Entries to a competition run by Whittington Brownies and Rainbows for the best Halloween -themed decorated apples will be on show with winners announced on the day.