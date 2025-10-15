ORGANISERS say an event in Burntwood will provide a “meaningful alternative” to Halloween celebrations.

Burntwood Churches Together is hosting a Service of Light at St Joseph’s Church on Cannock Road from 7pm on 31st October.

A spokesperson said:

“Our Service of Light will feature homemade cakes, sweets for the children, light-themed colouring sheets and decorated jars with candles. Refreshments will also be available.

“We invite people to join us for a meaningful alternative to traditional Halloween celebrations.”