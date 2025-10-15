A VENUE in Burntwood has stepped in to ensure the show will go on for a local theatre group.

Cannock Wood and Gentleshaw Musical Society (CWAGMS) will host a production of The Railway Children Return Ticket at Burntwood Memorial Hall from 10th to 13th December.

It comes after the group was forced to find a new home for its performances following the closure of the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock.

Musical director John Nicholls said:

“Moving our performances to Burntwood Memorial Hall has shown the resilience and spirit of our cast and volunteers. “We’re thrilled to bring The Railway Children Return Ticket to local families this festive season.”

The Railway Children Return Ticket is a new musical set years after the classic Railway Children story.

The production features songs, new characters and a festive twist.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £16 for under 16s. To book, call 07477 433764 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cwagms.