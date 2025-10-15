A CEREMONIAL service in Lichfield has seen the Colours of the 2nd Battalion The Mercian Regiment laid up at Lichfield Cathedral.

The event saw the Regiment exercise the freedom of the city before proceeding to the service.

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield joined large crowds to witness the parade as it marched through the city centre.

The ceremony marks an important moment in the Regiment’s history, honouring the service and sacrifice of those who have served under the 2nd Battalion’s Colours.