CHASETOWN suffered another game to forget as the Scholars lost 3-0 at Nantwich Town.

Mark Swann’s men had hoped to make an immediate return to form after shipping four goals at Bury at the weekend.

But they were unable to stem the recent tide of goals as they conceded another three on their travels.

The hosts got a dream start after five minutes when Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond gave away a penalty and Joe Robbins put away the resulting spot kick.

The visitors had their own penalty appeals waved away ten minutes later when Joe Thompson went down in the box at the opposite end.

Nantwich doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when a ball into the box was converted at the back post by Perry Bircumshaw

Any hopes of a comeback in the second period were dashed on 53 minutes as Alex Panter powered the ball home off the crossbar.

Ty Webster forced a save from the home keeper as Chasetown desperately searched for a route back into the game, but it wasn’t to be as the Scholars returned home empty-handed.