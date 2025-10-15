Lee Perry from Persimmon Homes West Midlands, with Lichfield City Women's manager Piers Webster and secretary Chelsea Smith
A FOOTBALL club is celebrating after netting a donation to help female players take to the pitch.

Lichfield City Women have been awarded £2,500 from Persimmon Homes West Midlands’ Community Champions initiative.

The cash will help reduce subscription fees in a bid to remove barriers to participation in the sport.

Saddiqa Shan, chair of Lichfield City’s women’s section, said:

“This funding will help support us in continuing our commitment to make the sport more accessible for young girls and women, and will further strengthen the work that we are doing to improve on building on our female pathway.”

Lee Perry, technical director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to support Lichfield City with this donation.

“Grassroots football plays such a vital role in bringing people together, promoting fitness, and inspiring the next generation.

“We hope this funding helps the club continue its fantastic work across the city.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

