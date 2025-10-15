THE owner of two XL Bully dogs that killed a man in Stonnall has pleaded guilty in court.

James Harrison Trimble-Pettitt, of Fradley, admitted two counts of being the owner of a dog which went dangerously out of control and caused the death of Ian Price.

The 32-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to the charges in January 2025, but on a basis that the dogs’ escape was due to a momentary lapse in concentration. This was not accepted by the Crown and a trial of issue was scheduled.

Trimble-Pettitt pleaded guilty yesterday (14th October) on a trial of issue.

Mr Price died after being attacked by the dogs on Main Street in Stonnall on 14th September 2023.

A number of people tried to help stop the attack before officers arrived. But despite being taken to hospital, the 52-year-old died of his injuries.

In a statement, Mr Price’s family said:

“To every member of the public who tried to help Ian on that fateful day, we salute you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are heroes. “To the emergency services who attended on that day and to the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital who tried so desperately to save Ian, thank you. “To the officers involved in Ian’s case, thank you for your dedication and perseverance. Particular thanks go to our family liaison officer for her continued support and explanations. “To our friends and family who wrapped their arms around us and never faltered, thank you will never be enough. Our family has been overwhelmed by the love and support shown to us since that dreadful day and we thank you all for your kind words and actions. “Ian was full of life and loved by many. Anyone who knew him will remember his enthusiasm and passion for life, but above all his kind and generous spirit. “He will live on in our hearts and in the children he adored.”

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Hannan said:

“Ian’s injuries caused by the dogs attacking him were catastrophic he tragically died a short time later. “The simple fact is that Trimble-Pettitt didn’t secure his dogs properly and Ian’s death could have been avoided. “Our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. “I’d like to thank the investigation team for their hard work and preparing the evidence that led to the guilty pleas today. Also, to all those that responded on the day that Ian was attacked.”

Trimble-Pettitt is due to be sentenced on 5th January 2026 at Stafford Crown Court.