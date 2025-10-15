LICHFIELD City will hope to bounce back from a heavy defeat when they return to midweek action.

Ivor Green’s men were thumped 6-1 by Loughborough at the weekend, but will have the chance to make amends when they host Racing Club Warwick this evening (15th October).

Despite their loss last time out, City remain eighth in the table, but just three points separate them from tonight’s opponents who lie 15th.

But Racing Club are without a win in their last two outings and will be keen to pick up points on the road at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.