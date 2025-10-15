LICHFIELD City twice came from behind to pick up a point at home to Racing Club Warwick.

James Wilcock initially cancelled out an early James Harding strike, before the visiting forward netted again.

But John Mills struck before half-time to ensure Lichfield picked up a valuable point.

The opener came with the first effort on goal. Brendon Bunn made an initial save and then turned the rebound onto the post, but could do nothing to prevent Harding steering the lose ball home.

Lichfield immediately tried to hit back, but visiting keeper Sam Lomax was on hand keep out a Jack Edwards effort.

Bunn saved at his near post and then a shot went over the top as Racing Club Warwick pushed to double their advantage, while Lichfield went close at the other end when Edwards again found Lomax in fine form.

The leveller came on 33 minutes when Edwards was brought down in the box and Wilcock confidently despatched the spot kick.

But the game was not even for long as Harding was on hand to steer the ball home once more.

City fought back again though to even things up moments later as Mills’ shot was deflected past Lomax to make it 2-2 at the break.

Racing Club Warwick sent an early second half shot wide of the target, while Edwards was denied by the visiting keeper at the other end.

Wilcock almost added his second of the evening, but saw his effort strike the crossbar.

Lomax and Edwards continued their personal battle with the stopper again denying the Lichfield man before Brown fired a shot against the upright.

Both sides were exchanging chances as City keeper Bunn did well to turn a free kick over the bar.

The woodwork again came to the rescue of Racing Club Warwick late on as Leighton McMenemy’s header struck the post.