CAMERAS have rolled at a Burntwood school as part of an initiative highlighting the importance of lifesaving CPR skills.

Chase Terrace Academy welcomed a BBC crew to find out more about their efforts to promote Restart a Heart Day.

As part of the project, the school’s First Aid Ambassadors produced a short video demonstrating how to perform CPR, sharing the vital advice they have learned.

Pupils also gave live demonstrations at lunchtime to further share these skills with their peers.

The school also welcomed back former pupil Rory Valance, who now works as a paramedic.

Headteacher Nicola Mason said:

“You are never too young to learn how to save a life. While we hope our pupils never need to use these skills, we are confident that they now have the knowledge to respond effectively in an emergency.”