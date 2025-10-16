A CAR repair business in Lichfield is planning to revamp its site to create more space for vehicles.

Fix Auto, based on Crossfield Road, has applied for permission to demolish a single-storey office area and valet bay to create 35 spaces.

It will also see the relocation of Enterprise Car Hire’s sales office to a new portakabin.

A planning statement said:

“This proposal supports the continued viability of two local businesses, improves site functionality and safety and contributes positively to the local streetscape.”

