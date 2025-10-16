YOUNG people are being asked to give their views to help shape how future decisions are made.

Lichfield District Council is inviting those aged 11 to 18 to take part in a Young Voices event.

Taking place on on 31st October at Curborough Community Centre, it will bring together students and youth groups from across the district for a day of open discussion, workshops, and debate.

As well as sharing details of what matters most to them in their communities, participants will also be asked to discuss topics such as climate change, leisure, transport and safety with councillors and MPs.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We know that young people across our district care deeply about their communities. This event gives them a genuine platform to share ideas, challenge us, and help design a future that reflects their priorities. “It’s also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, gain confidence in expressing their views, and see how local government works.”

The event runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Attendance is free, but places are limited. Participants can register online.