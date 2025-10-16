FAILING to use land in the city centre for housing would risk new homes needing to built on local green space, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments at a meeting of the local authority after the Liberal Democrats raised concerns about the proposals for the Birmingham Road Site.

The redevelopment of the plot where Tempest Ford once stood will see the creation of the new Lichfield Gateway scheme.

Developer CB Collier said the proposals would “deliver contemporary homes, green spaces, and amenities that respect Lichfield’s heritage while supporting its future growth”.

But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrats at the district council, said that local people were concerned by housing on the plot.

“The recent conversations I’ve had with residents have shown that they do not like the plans and find them unimaginative with too much housing and no solution for the bus station. “As we go forward, will the leader listen to residents and be open minded about this key development in the middle of our city?”

Cllr Pullen said thousands of residents had already helped draw up the proposals – and warned that moving housing from the Birmingham Road Site would simply push it elsewhere in the district.

“I find it astonishing that a design code put together by thousands of residents can now be slated by Cllr Ray. “Create Streets, an internationally-renowned not-for-profit organisation, helped develop the design code after being brought in. “Frankly, we have a brownfield site opposite a train station on the main entrance to Lichfield. Leaving that open as green space means we will have to build houses elsewhere on green open space. “We’ve already got green open space in the city, so why would we not take time and energy we have already to consult with residents, come up with a design code and then build – within a tolerance – as many houses as we can on that site to ensure people who want to live in the city centre and be close to the train station can do so? “I reject any claim it’s unimaginative. Residents will not see blocks of buildings. “Of course, I will remain open-minded. We want a mixed-use site, but let’s not underplay the work that’s been undertaken already.”

Labour group leader, Cllr Sue Woodward, also said the redevelopment of the plot would have wider benefits.

She told the meeting:

“I’m old enough to remember when Cllr Ray was promoting housing on the Birmingham Road Site, but he seems to have changed his mind. “I want to see this development so we can realise the capital value of the site in order to fund improvements across the district.”