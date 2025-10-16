THE line-up has been confirmed for the next edition of a popular comedy night in Lichfield.

The Alter Comedy Club returns to The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd October.

MC Toussaint Douglas will be joined by headline Leroy Brito, who has toured with the likes of Rhod Gilbert, Guz Khan and Mo Gilligan.

Also taking to the stage will be BBC New Comedy Award finalist Jake Donaldson and Diesel, who has become a rising star in live shows and online with a mix of anecdotes, observations and storytelling.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.