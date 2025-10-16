TIME is running out for local community groups to apply for small grants to support projects.

Each member of Lichfield District Council has £350 to distribute for local initiatives.

Beneficiaries so far this year include Burntwood Be A Friend, which received £100 from Cllr Sue Woodward and £50 from Cllr Steve Norman for a rainwater harvesting system at a new community gardenon Longfellow Road, £100 from Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins to help Lichfield and District Talking News provide its weekly service to a visually impaired person, and £350 to Ashmole Bowling Club from Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall for the installation of a defibrillator.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Community groups provide vital support to our district’s residents and I’m eager to make sure they are aware that they can apply for to the Councillor Community Fund until the end of November. “A small amount of money can make a huge difference so I’m asking groups to please contact their ward councillor.”

Interested groups are invited to contact their ward councillor with their project idea. If it is supported, applications can then be made for awards from £50 up to £350 through the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, which administers the scheme on behalf of the local authority.