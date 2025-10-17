PLANS for a scheme to diversify a small family farm to include a small dog walking area has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

The plans include converting a section of field at Pipehill Farm previously used for arable crop into a secure facility for owners to exercise their pets.

The application said the move had been prompted by ongoing economic pressures, with the new facility expected to create a new income stream for the business.

The land has grown wheat for the past century, however, due to crop rotation it is now used for hay production.

The facility will be for pre-booked users only and will operate between 8am to 4pm in winter and 7am until dusk in the summer.

A planning statement said:

“The scheme will result in various benefits – and these are not just to the users and dogs, but to the wider area. “The change of use of the site will result in new wildflower meadow planting which will include a mown path for users to enjoy. This will be an environmental enhancement and contribute positively to local landscape character while helping offset the decline in insect populations in the area. “The site will provide a safe place for dogs therefore reducing owners letting dogs off leads in less suitable locations which can result in concern. “The proposal provides a farm diversification business opportunity and in doing so supports the rural economy safeguarding those employed on the farm. “The supplementary income stream generated is considered critical by the applicants to their ongoing operation and preservation of the small family farm, helping to ensure its sustainability for future generations. “Another significant benefit is that the low impact of the scheme’s implementation means that the site could also easily be returned to agricultural production in the future should the scheme no longer be required.”