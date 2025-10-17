CHRISTMAS is coming at a local garden centre.

Dobbies in Shenstone is preparing to open Santa’s Grotto in time for the festive season.

The attraction will run from 23rd November to 24th December and will feature an ice-inspired journey to meet the man himself.

A Quiet Grotto experience with reduced lighting and music will also take place on 5th December for children with additional needs.

Four-legged friends can also get in on the Christmas fun with the return of the Santa Paws event allowing dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa.

Ayesha Nickson, from Debbie’s, said:

“We are thrilled to unveil our 2025 North Pole adventure-themed Santa’s Grotto to

families this year. “Children will embark on a magical journey, take part in a variety of fun and interactive activities, and finish their visit by meeting Santa and receiving a special gift. “Our Quiet Grotto experience is also a great chance for families and children with additional needs to enjoy the fun at Santa’s Grotto, while Santa Paws will be the perfect way to include your dog in the Christmas family memories.”

For booking details and prices visit dobbies.com/events.