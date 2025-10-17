A HUGE movie archive owned by an award-winning film critic is being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Anthony Sherratt amassed a collection of more than 15,000 DVDs, Blu-rays, LaserDiscs and film soundtracks as he turned his home into a “treasure trove” celebrating a century of the silver screen.

Following his death in July aged 90, his archive is now being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers – but they believe the scale of the collection means it could take months to sell.

Installments will go under the hammer every week starting from Monday (20th October).

Mr Sherratt’s nephew, Jason Garbett, said:

“He was passionate about film and had an extensive collection of films on every format, thousands of vinyl soundtracks and film publications. “You’d go around and there would be a different film on every time – it was a treasure trove of movies. “He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of cinema and would put together lists matching up double features and tributes to Hollywood stars. “Right up until his dying day he was still ordering films from America.”

Born in 1935, Mr Sherratt was at the Tamworth Herald newspaper for most of his working life and became the TV and film critic in the mid-1990s, moving into a job where his passion became his work.

He spent many years travelling up and down the country visiting film festivals, press screenings and movie premieres, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty and interviewing stars and directors, including Jack Nicholson in 1998.

A member of the Guild Of Regional Film Writers, Mr Sherratt won The Ainsworth Award For Film Journalism in 1994.

Mr Garbett added:

“As his favourite film star was Doris Day, it’s fair to say Calamity Jane was also one of his favourite films – but he had a special place in his heart for Thelma and Louise.”

Auction catalogues go live a week before each sale at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.