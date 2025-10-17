SUPER scarecrows have been judged by civic leaders as part of a competition at a local shopping area.

Deput Mayor Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins and Sheriff of Lichfield Revd Ian Hayter carried out the honours at the Heart of the Country Shopping Village.

Retailers at the site have been showcasing their creativity with a range of scarecrows going on display in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Biltong Shack’s Willy Wonka won most humorous design, while The Barn at Swinfen’s Baby Owl was named most creative.

The wild card crown was taken by the Mr Wolf creation put together by Rosie’s Hounds at Heart, with the Anthony John Salons scooping the grand champion crown for the Fairy Queen design.

The scarecrows will be on display until 2nd November.