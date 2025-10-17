RESIDENTS have been given updates on plans to shake-up local councils at an event in Lichfield.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, spoke to more than 130 people at The George Hotel about local government reorganisation.

The move will see an end to two-tier authorities in favour of a single body covering larger areas.

But while Staffordshire County Council is putting its weight behind an East and West split which would see Lichfield and Burntwood in with East Staffordshire, Tamworth, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent, Lichfield District Council is opting to pursue an approach with three smaller unitary authorities.

Cllr Pullen told the open meeting that a survey of more than 16,700 residents had shown strong support for keeping local decision-making close to communities.

The Conservative leader of the district council, said:

“Our residents have been clear that they want decisions about their local services made by people who know and represent their communities. “The proposal we’re putting forward protects that principle – ensuring local government remains truly local, while creating a structure that’s sustainable and works for everyone.”

Cllr Pullen also highlighted recent national analysis by the District Councils Network which found that councils serving populations above 350,000 residents tend to spend more per person and charge higher council tax, with no evidence that they deliver better services or greater efficiency.

Lichfield District Council’s final proposal for local government reorganisation will be discussed and approved at a meeting on 4th November.

It will then be submitted, along with alternative proposals from the likes of Staffordshire County Council, to the Government ahead of a final decision.