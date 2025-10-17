A NEW greenway linking Lichfield and Chasewater will be opened up for walkers and runners for the first time next week.

The former South Staffordshire Railway Line has been revamped to allow people to use the route from Monday (20th October).

The greenway runs from Chesterfield Road in Lichfield to Chasewater, with tree-lined sections and canal paths along with a crossing over the M6 Toll on the way.

It has been developed by Lichfield District Council in partnership with volunteer group Back the Track, which has spent the last 18 months helping to clear vegetation and prepare the former railway line for public use.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for the visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“It’s wonderful to see this historic railway brought back to life as a safe, welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. “The greenway connects people with nature, supports our 2050 Strategy to help residents be more active, and provides a sustainable way to explore our district. “It’s a fantastic example of what can be achieved when volunteers, local organisations and the council work together for the benefit of the community.”

The South Staffordshire Line, which first opened in 1849 for passenger and freight transport, had been unused since the early 1990s.

Denis Jones, chair of Back The Track, said:

“Turning this disused line into a beautiful community route has been a long-held ambition. “Working alongside Lichfield District Council, we’re proud to see it become a reality and hope residents and visitors will enjoy the greenway for years to come.”