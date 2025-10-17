A ONE-MAN show in Lichfield will shine the spotlight on the life of French painter Claude Monet.

A Montage of Monet will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 6th November.

Stephen Smith will explore the artist’s inner thoughts on his personal life, loves and the Impressionist movement.

Anthony Evans, creative director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Here’s your chance to revel in some of the greatest art created by a stellar artist. “A Montage of Monet is an evening which will work for you whether you know very little about Monet, want to find out more or have been a Monet fan for years.”

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.