LICHFIELD Cathedral is set to provide the backdrop for a new Shakespeare production.

The historic venue will see three theatre companies unite to stage Romeo and Juliet.

The Shakespeare in the Cathedral initiative has been brought to life by Shakespeare in the Park, the Lichfield Players and Different Animal Theatre.

A spokesperson said:

“Set against the majestic backdrop of Lichfield Cathedral, this inaugural performance promises to be a feast for the senses – immersive, emotionally charged and visually stunning. “The production will run for two nights only, and tickets are already selling fast. “Inspired by William Blake’s Songs of Innocence and Experience, this production explores the emotional arc of Romeo and Juliet as they are forced from youthful naivety into the harsh realities of a divided world. “In a unique casting move, the titular roles of Romeo and Juliet will be played by performers of various ages – charting the characters’ rapid journey from innocence to experience over the course of a matter of days.”

Shakespeare in the Cathedral will be on 20th and 21st November. For ticket details click here.