YOUNGSTERS in Burntwood have given their support to plans to build a new pump track at Chasewater.

The facility – which features rolling bumps and banked turns – would be suitable for people on bikes and scooters to use.

Those behind the campaign, who have recently spoken with county councillors in a bid to win backing for the track, have visited a local youth club to highlight the idea to some of those who might use it in future.

A spokesperson said:

“We engaged with the young people at Fun Club Hub and asked them why they would like to see a pump track built in Burntwood and what they thought of the idea. “They wrote their ideas on a big poster board. The most popular responses we had was it ‘something positive to do that, making us happy and having fun’. “We also spoke about safety and asked the young people why it is important to wear a helmet and taking about other things they could use while riding, such as bright colours in the dark and lights. “Trail Anywhere also came along also providing ramps for the young people to use and put their skills to the test. “They all had an amazing time – and the response was they would all love a permanent pump track facility in Burntwood.”