CHASETOWN halted a run of defeats as they picked up a point in a 0-0 draw with Mossley.

The first chance went to the visitors as they pressured Curtis Pond’s goal in the opening stages, but Sean Kgwakgwa fired wide.

Jack Grundy then headed wide as Mossley began brightly.

Chasetown went close to opening the scoring on the half-hour mark when a curling Todd Ferrier effort dropped just wide of the target.

Alex Bradley was next to test Mossley keeper Paul Day with a powerful strike.

Mossley thought they’d make the breakthrough just before half time when a neat move ended in Kgwakgwa finding the net, but the assistant referee’s offside flag came to Chasetown’s rescue.

Scholars stopper Pond had to be alert early in the second half to repel a Guilherme Baltazar shot from a tight angle.

Chasetown went close when Ty Webster’s shot was saved by Day after a spot of pinball in the box.

Mossley were denied the opener on 65 minutes when Pond produced a fine double save to keep the scores level.

Webster tested Day at the other end before the visiting keeper did well to turn away Jack Langston’s flick.

Langston should have done better 20 minutes from time when he was sent through one-on-one but the attempted lob failed to beat the Day.

Joey Butlin fired over after good work from Liam Kirton as Chasetown, while Ferrier also sent a strike over the top late on.