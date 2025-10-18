THE Lichfield men’s teams will have contrasting tasks and opportunities this weekend.

The senior side go to a winless Nuneaton this afternoon (18th October) who find themselves bottom of the league, with the Myrtle Greens hoping to consolidate their current eighth place.

Meanwhile, the 2nds have to deal with an unbeaten Eccleshall side who sit top of the table.

Both fixtures kick off at 3pm.

The women’s 2nds are also in action today with a trip to Birmingham Moseley for a 5pm clash under the floodlights.

Sunday sees the Colts in action as they travel to Burton for a second round game in the National Cup at 3pm, knowing that victory would see them into the last 32.