A COUNCILLOR has called for improved efforts to link a new greenway with communities in Burntwood.

Work has been taking place to open the former South Staffordshire Line for cyclists and walkers to use.

It follows the former rail route between Lichfield and Brownhills, where work has already taken place by Back the Track volunteers to convert the section towards Pelsall.

But Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown ward, said he hoped ongoing efforts would be made to make the new greenway accessible to Burntwood residents.

“It’s great to see the greenway project finally signed and that it’s heading in the right direction. “For clarity is there going to be a next phase that truly gives linkage to Burntwood and Chasewater? At the moment it’s classed as walking, but I wouldn’t want to walk there with a pushchair or wheelchair. “The track at the moment that links to this greenway is not the safest, so is there going to be another phase for a true linkage?”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said there already was an ability to connect to Chasewater via a walking route.

He added:

“It is always envisaged that this will be a gradual iteration to follow the brilliant work Back the Track have done between Pelsall and Brownhills. “That section has taken a number of years and lots of funding and hard work, so I see this as the first iteration.”