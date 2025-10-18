A NEW initiative is aiming to help young people help to take their first steps into business.

Lichfield District Council has partnered with technology firm AVolution to launch the six-week programme for 16 to 25-year-olds.

Running from 27th October to 8th December, the Young Entrepreneur Support Programme will provide a series of interactive workshops, one-to-one mentoring and micro-grants to help turn bright ideas into viable ventures.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“Supporting our young people to develop entrepreneurial skills is a vital part of building a resilient, inclusive local economy.

“Through partnerships like this one with AVolution, we’re helping to create real opportunities – giving young residents the tools and support they need to succeed.”

The programme offers five weeks of virtual training, followed by a final week of presentations and live business pitches to a panel of experts.

Participants will be mentored by senior members of the AVolution team, including CEO David Savage, who will share practical insights from across the technology, design and communications sectors.

At the end of the programme, four winners will each receive a £500 micro-grant and six months of dedicated mentoring, helping them refine their business ideas.

David said:

“Having founded and operated a number of businesses after starting my career at 19, I’ve learned that not every great idea automatically becomes a great business. “Through this programme, I want to help young people in Lichfield understand the fundamentals – from finance and technology to risk and supply chains – so they can turn ideas into real opportunities. “Together with Lichfield District Council, we’re creating a platform that gives local young people the confidence, knowledge and support to shape their own paths to success and contribute to the region’s prosperity.”

More information on how to join the Young Entrepreneur Support Programme is available online.