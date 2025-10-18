A FIRST half Jack Edwards strike was enough to earn all three points for Lichfield City at St Neots Town.

The forward bagged what proved to be the decisive goal after 15 minutes when he latched onto a long ball from John Mills before lofting the ball over home keeper James Goff.

St Neots tried to hit back as Lichfield goalkeeper Brendon Bunn was forced to clear from under his bar before Jamie Elkes smuggled away the follow-up shot.

Kieran Francis fired over as City tried to extend their lead before the break.

The second half saw the Lichfield backline defend crosses into the box early on. Bunn then had to be alert to keep out a low drive from distance.

Edwards forced a good save from Goff as the visitors tried to kill off the game.

City keeper Bunn saved close range effort with his shot as the home side continued to search for a leveller.

Jude Taylor tested Goff late before City repelled late corners to ensure they returned with the three points.