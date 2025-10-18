A POWERFUL one-man play at the Lichfield Garrick will explore mental health.

Rodreguez King-Dorset will perform I Am The Greatest on Monday (20th October).

Set on a bare stage with just a stool, walking stick, boxing gloves and a doctor’s medical bag, the actor plays psychiatric patient Jake ‘Mental’ Hughes as he explores anger, rage and the indifference of the modern mental health system.

A spokesperson said:

“The show takes us into the psyche of an individual who has endured 25 years of the painful effects of mental health and a society plagued by a lack of essential support, in part due to decisions made by a few powerful officials on behalf of the state. “Both whimsical and dark, his character lives in a twilight zone of bizarre realities between life in solitary and his ‘real’ Muhammad Ali persona.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online or by calling the Lichfield Garrick box office on 01543 412121.