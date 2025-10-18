TWO new homes could be built on land in Lichfield if plans are approved.

The self-build properties have been earmarked for the site at 18 London Road.

“The application proposal relates to the erection of two detached dwellings to be positioned within the curtilage of 18 London Road, which currently forms

part of the property’s domestic garden. “The proposed dwellings would serve as self-build properties as they one would be occupied by the applicant, with the other occupied by the applicant’s daughter.”

