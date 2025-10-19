A NEW independent coffee shop is promising a “relaxed and fun environment” for guests.

The Fixx has opened at Common Barn Farm off Tamworth Road.

As well as speciality hot drinks, the business also serves up Packington bacon sandwiches, loaded sourdoughs, melts, cakes and topped French toast.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re passionate about building a real community. We will also be hosting private events, local business takeovers, and creative pop-ups to give small brands and makers a platform and help people come together in a relaxed and fun environment.”

For more details, visit The Fixx Facebook page.