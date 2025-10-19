A NIGHT of blues and jazz is coming to a Lichfield venue.

Julia Titus will star as Ma Bessie alongside her Pig Foot Band for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 7th November.

Careless Love, Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out and Gimme a Pig Foot (And a Bottle of Beer) will be served up.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Ma Bessie makes a very welcome return to The Hub following a string of sell-out performances across the UK. “Classy and stylish, this is a great night out.”

Tickets for the show at £20 from thehubstmarys.co.uk or the venue in person.