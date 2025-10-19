PLANS have been drawn up for a battery energy storage system site in Armitage.

The development would sit on land previously used as a golf course at the Hawkesyard Estate on Rugeley Road.

If approved, the facility would be capable of exporting up to 100mw of energy.

A planning statement said:

“The installation will allow electricity to be stored at times of low demand and the release of the stored energy at times of high demand. “It acts as a support function for renewable energy developments to prevent curtailment and better support a more reliable and efficient baseload. “The proposed connection to the electricity grid network will be by way of an existing overhead pylon. This will require a new gantry to be located on site to connect with the overhead pylon. “The installation will cover a temporary period of up to 30 years, following which the development land will be decommissioned and returned to its current use, or a use to be agreed with the local planning authority.”

But the proposals have already been called in for further debate by the planning committee by Cllr Richard Cox.

The Armitage with Handsacre representative has flagged potential ecological concerns, as well as the impact on the Green Belt.

He added:

“There are resident concerns from Lower Lodge Park, which is only 150 metres from the proposed site for development, over noise and potential for fire and exploding batteries.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.