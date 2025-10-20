THE audience at a Lichfield concert is being promised a “joyous” evening.

Lichfield Gospel Choir will be joined by Imbube Singers for the performance at Lichfield Cathedral on Friday (24th October).

The two groups first performed together at Wigmore Hall in London.

We caught up with musical co-director Gabriella Liandu to find out more about her background and the concert.

Q. What were your first experiences of choral singing?

“I grew up in a church where each service started and ended with praise and worship, and my parents would sing around the house and play music on the radio, so music was pretty much at the centre of my upbringing.

“However, the most exciting and impactful memory I have of experiencing a choir has to be when the Watoto Children’s Choir visited our church. I was only wee then, but I’ve felt so inspired by their talent and joy ever since.”

Q. How much experience had you had of conducting/directing a choir before you took on your role with Lichfield Gospel Choir?

“I did a short course conducting the Welsh National Opera Chorus and that was my first time directing adults.

“Before that, I’d mainly worked with young children, which I still love doing. They’re an absolute delight, very fast learners too.

“Sometimes we as adults take ourselves too seriously but the child within never leaves you, so it’s always fun encouraging people to play and nurture that part of themselves.”

Q. How do you think the choir has developed since you joined them? And how have you developed? Has it helped in the rest of your musical life?

“Developing alongside the choir has helped massively in the rest of my musical life – it’s all connected.

“The way that I’m more adventurous with what I ask of the choir and the way the choir responds really matches the kind of energy we demand.

“I feel very privileged to have been given the space, time and grace to learn, make mistakes, grow and keep on learning. I feel that I’ve really stepped into my own and have a directing style that I’m super happy with.”

Q. What are you most looking forward to in this collaboration with the Imbube Singers?

“I love the vibrancy that the Imbube Singers bring and how well our vibes complement each other.

“They have such a distinct sound and flare that I find really inspiring and definitely helps push the choir to bring even more of their own flair too.”

Q. What do you hope the audience gets from a Lichfield Gospel Choir performance? And what do you get out of it?

“I always hope that the audience feels they can leave their worries at the door and step into an atmosphere that feels warm, welcoming and joyous.

“If they can walk away from the cathedral with a big smile on their faces, and if they can feel even a slice of that joy that the choir gives me, then I know we’ve done our jobs right.

“There’s a real sense of community here and it’s pretty special getting to be a part of that.”

For ticket details visit lichfieldgospelchoir.co.uk.