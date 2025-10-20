A NEW collection of festive items is helping to raise money for a lifesaving service.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has released a key ring, tea towel, shopping bag, bobble hat, mug, notebook and children’s socks.

People can also get their hands on the organisation’s fundraising Christmas cards.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The festive season is a magical time of year and we’re thrilled to offer a range of affordable products to help us raise vital funds for our lifesaving missions. “Every purchase directly supports emergency missions in your local area, making a real difference and helping to save lives this Christmas.”

The full range is available to view at shop.midlandsairambulance.com.