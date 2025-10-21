BURNTWOOD fell to defeat at home to Newport (Salop) despite leading 15-0 at half-time.

The visitors were inspired to victory by former Burntwood player Rhys Morgan whose strong ball-carrying in midfield sucked in defenders to open the way for his fleet-footed outside backs to craft some well-taken tries.

Jack Johnson’s side had taken an early lead originating from a penalty kick to the left corner. The line out was won before the ball was slipped to scrum half Ian Jones who dotted down. Brett Taylor was wide with the conversion, but kicked a penalty on 17 minutes to make it 8-0.

Play continued in the visitors’ half although it was delayed when Josh Shepherd sustained a knee injury and was replaced by Ben Holt – and then there was another brief stoppage when a deer strayed onto the pitch.

Newport’s first attack of note came on 26 minutes, which earned a penalty kick to the clubhouse corner. The line out was won but solid defence forced a knock-on to clear the danger. A second penalty award provided a penalty goal opportunity, but the attempt was wide of the target.

As half-time approached, Holt earned a 50-22 with a fine kick to launch an attack which ended with a knock-on. However, Kian Carter benefitted from a penalty plus ten metres to find the right corner. Josh Canning won the line out and Luke Rookyard touched down for the try which Taylor improved.

Newport began the second period in determined style and were quickly on the scoreboard, breaching the home defensive line before a pass back inside led to a converted try under the posts.

They were clean through again on 56 minutes, but somehow managed to lose control of the ball over the line.

Burntwood launched a fine attack of their own three minutes later from a scrum on halfway. Billy Fisher was set free before Carter fed Dan Clements. He seemed to have scored in the clubhouse corner but it was ruled out.

Newport hit back immediately when their right winger broke a tackle to race 60 metres before feeding inside for a try under the posts although the conversion missed.

The visitors, suitably inspired, took the lead on 63 minutes. A sweeping passing move at pace ended with a try to the left of the posts and the conversion made it 15-19.

Burntwood regained the lead six minutes later. Carter put his side in good position with a penalty to the right corner. A sweet backs’ move saw Clements close again but this time Holt was first to the tackled player to dot the ball down to edge his side ahead 20-19.

Going into the last ten minutes, the visitors missed a penalty goal attempt and then fluffed a penalty kick to touch. However, the Newport full back caught the clearance kick and outpaced the cover defence to race in for a try which was converted.

They missed another kick at goal as full time neared, but they collected the drop out restart to work the ball wide to score in the corner.

The home side tried to salvage two bonus points in one last attack but having won a line out in the clubhouse corner, Newport smuggled the ball away to leave the hosts suffering a rare pointless afternoon.

Elsewhere, four converted tries were not enough for Burntwood 2nds away to Newcastle (Staffs) 3rds as they went down 34-28. Harry Heath scored a brace as did Ben Finney, while Sam Hull added the conversions.

Burntwood 3rds were ahead going into the final minute at home to Cannock 2nds, but the visitors scored to take the honours 26-22. Adam Evans scored a hat trick of tries plus a conversion with Adam Hasker adding the other try.