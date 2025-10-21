A NEW business group has been launched by a local football club.

The Chasetown FC Business Network is designed to encourage collaboration by organisations through their shared support of the club.

A launch event at The Scholars Ground saw attendees hear from the club’s general manager Peter Bailey.

He spoke about the work of Chasetown in the community which sees more than 1,400 players taking to the field each week.

Peter said:

“We want our partners to see the tangible difference their support makes, not only in developing our facilities and teams, but in building community pride and opportunity. “Every pound invested into Chasetown FC goes back into people.”



Other speakers at the event included Andy Bond, director of Morgan and Bond, Crown Highways chairman Steve Jones, Alex Scott from Staffordshire FA and Burntwood Town Council leader Cllr Darren Ennis.

Peter dded:

“This initiative once again shows that Chasetown FC is going above and beyond to create value not just on the pitch, but across the community.”