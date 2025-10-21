A LICHFIELD care home is inviting older local residents to enjoy a tasty meal to help tackle loneliness.

The Spires Care Home hosts its Don’t Dine Alone initiative each Friday from 1pm.

Elderly guests can enjoy a complementary fish and chip meal along with friendly company.

Danica Chugh, general manager at The Spires Care Home, said:

“Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people – and it is our place in the community to do what we can to combat this.

“Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”