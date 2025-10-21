A LICHFIELD couple are celebrating after winning a regional award.

Amy and Daniel Court, founders of Blue Diamond Recruitment, saw their company named Start-Up Business of the Year at the Birmingham Awards.

Dedicated to the construction and built environment sectors, the business was founded seven months ago.

Amy said:

“Winning this award means so much to us. Blue Diamond isn’t just our business it’s a reflection of everything we believe in – hard work, passion and giving something back to our community.”

As a tribute to Daniel’s father, who died in 2024, the company also donates a percentage of all placements to St Giles Hospice where he received care in his final days.

Daniel said:

“We’d like to dedicate this award to dad. He always encouraged us to follow our dreams and reminded us that life is too short not to try. This win is for him.”