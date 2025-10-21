A WHITTINGTON Fairtrade Calendar has gone on sale.
Produced in conjunction with the Good Neighbour Scheme, it features 14 images from around the village.
It costs £6 and is available from Main Street Cafe, the pharmacy or Twirls and Curls.
