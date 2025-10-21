Sarah Riches
A NIGHT of country and folk music is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host a co-headline evening featuring singer-songwriter Sarah Riches and live favourite Craig Gould on 8th November.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Sarah is well known to The Hub audiences from her previous appearances, while Craig is known for his captivating  performances and genre-defying songwriting.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both of them together with their bands for this special co-headline event.”

Tickets are £20 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.

