THE ribbon has been cut on the new greenway linking Lichfield and Chasewater.
The 6.5km corridor follows the route of the disused South Staffordshire Railway Line.
It has been developed by Lichfield District Council in partnership with volunteer group Back the Track, which previously converted the Brownhills to Pelsall section of the line.
A launch event at Sandfields Pumping Station showcased the railway’s heritage and the transformation journey.
The greenway can be accessed at:
- Chesterfield Road – What3Words hotels.powder.exile
- Fosseway Lane – What3Words audit.takes.bands
- Ogley Hay Road – What3Words diverged.blockage.watched
- Public Right of Way – Hammerwich 9 What3Words boxer.numeral.bulge
- Public Right of Way – Hammerwich 10 What3 Words decoded.inched.clincher
- Public Right of Way – Hammerwich 11 What3Words chemistry.pedicure.workflow
Walked the section from Chesterfield Road to the vets last night. Great to get a different view of the city and countryside. Despite it being only day one, it was already being used with runners and a few walkers. I’m hoping the surface compacts down a little, railway ballast stones are not great underfoot. In time, another set of steps from the canal nature area would be useful and will improve access. But well done for getting it open, a good new resource.
Have the District Council signed and agreed the National Rail lease agreement? and have we as residents taken on the cost of maintaing the infrastructure, bridges, embankment and access points Etc.
I think they should have been open and transparent, with what the residents of Lichfield are being saddled with before the opening is announced.
Dont get me wrong I think if its not going to be used as it should have been as a rail link towards Walsall and on to Wolverhanpton, then good it will be used for recreation, but we have not been told the full facts of what we are undertaking