THE ribbon has been cut on the new greenway linking Lichfield and Chasewater.

The 6.5km corridor follows the route of the disused South Staffordshire Railway Line.

It has been developed by Lichfield District Council in partnership with volunteer group Back the Track, which previously converted the Brownhills to Pelsall section of the line.

A launch event at Sandfields Pumping Station showcased the railway’s heritage and the transformation journey.

The greenway can be accessed at:

Chesterfield Road – What3Words hotels.powder.exile

Fosseway Lane – What3Words audit.takes.bands

Ogley Hay Road – What3Words diverged.blockage.watched

Public Right of Way – Hammerwich 9 What3Words boxer.numeral.bulge

Public Right of Way – Hammerwich 10 What3 Words decoded.inched.clincher

Public Right of Way – Hammerwich 11 What3Words chemistry.pedicure.workflow