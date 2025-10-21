MORE than £120,000 has been distributed in grants to local businesses.

Seven companies have been awarded the funding by Lichfield District Council from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Successful applicants needed to match fund 30% of the total grant awarded and all money needed to be spent by the end of March.

The businesses include:

Manor Farm (Rymans Christmas) – £20,996

Ridware Enterprises Ltd St James Events – £8,126

Forest Lodges Elford /Model Farm – £30,000

Gartmore RDA – £28,000

Harnce – £17,150

J C Hulme and Son – £6,189

Hollywell Farm Agricultural Limited – £9,800.

All applications received were scored and moderated by a panel of officers. The applications were scored against key deliverables including number of jobs created or safeguarded, benefit to the rural economy and the ability it gave the applicant to diversify their business.

Cllr Richard Holland, cabinet member for high street and economic development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We’ve already seen how Rural England Prosperity Funding can spark innovation, whether that’s enabling a local catering business to expand into rural markets or supporting the creation of a new nature trail that attracts more visitors to our countryside. “Lichfield District Council is fully committed to backing our rural economy. These communities are vital to the character and strength of the district, and this fund is a key part of ensuring they can thrive, innovate, and continue to play a central role in our local economic success.”