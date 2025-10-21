WORK has begun on a £110,000 scheme to improve a major local route.

Crews from Staffordshire County Council are carrying out carriageway reconstruction on the A515 Lichfield Road in Kings Bromley.

It covers the stretch from Cherry Lodge to the junction of the A513 Alrewas Road, including a section at the Crawley Lane junction.

The works are expected to be completed by 30th October.

It will see temporary signals in place initially, before a full closure from 7am to 7pm starting on 27th October.

Cllr Peter Mason, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“This is one of the major routes into Lichfield and our crews will be doing their best to minimise disruption wherever possible. This includes carrying out the works in the school holidays when traffic is lighter and working from 7am to 7pm to get the job done on time. “These works are part of our new approach to managing our network, to ensure we invest in local infrastructure and keep Staffordshire moving. “The improvements are essential for the safety and longevity of our roads. We appreciate residents’ patience and cooperation as we work to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.”