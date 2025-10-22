A RECRUITMENT drive has been launched for new trainee train drivers.

West Midlands Railway has 40 places open for the scheme, which will see successful candidates receive a minimum of 12 months of training, including classroom and practical-based teaching.

No railway experience is required, but applicants must be aged 20 and above.

As well as learning how to drive trains, apprentices will learn how to prepare different units for service and key customer service skills.

Richard Morrow, head of drivers at West Midlands Railway, said:

“Becoming a trainee driver opens up a fantastic lifelong career in the rail industry – and we are encouraging people from all walks of life to apply. “Whether you are looking for that first step on the job ladder, a parent returning to work or simply want a change in career, if you are passionate, committed and focused, this role could be for you.”

Applications close on Friday (24th October). For more details visit wmr.uk/train-driver.