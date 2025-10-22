A CHILD has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Lichfield.

Emergency services were called to Weston Road at 8.10am this morning (22nd October).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“One ambulance attended the scene and treated a boy who had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. “He was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further checks.”

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said a female driver of the car stayed at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

Emma Leake, acting headteacher of Willows Primary Academy, said in a letter to parents that following the incident the school would be renewing calls for a crossing patrol to be put in place.

She said:

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to those parents and members of the community who offered support and care at the time of the incident. The quick response and kindness were greatly appreciated. “We have reported the incident to the local authority and have emphasised the urgency of recruiting a road traffic patrol person to the front of the school to help improve safety for all our pupils and families.”